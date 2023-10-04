Ed Sheeran says he "couldn't see" after smoking with Snoop Dogg

ABC/Paula Lobo

By Danielle Long

Not many people can say they smoked with Snoop Dogg, but Ed Sheeran can -- and he recently opened up about the experience.

The English singer-songwriter, appearing on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, revealed that he couldn't resist the opportunity to share a smoke session with the iconic rapper, even though he's not a regular cannabis user himself.

Ed explained that in the dressing room before a concert in Melbourne, Australia, he found himself surrounded by a chain of blunts being passed around.

"I’m like, 'I guess at some point during the night I have to, just to be like, "I smoked with Snoop Dogg,"’” he recalled.

So, when the blunt made its way to Ed, he figured, "Now's the time," and helped himself.

“So I have a bit, and I was like, ‘I don’t feel too bad. This is good.’ Then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more,” Ed shared, before revealing the effect it had on him.

"I just remember looking at him and being like, 'I can’t see right now.’"

Although Ed may not be much of a smoker, he does like a drink. He recently celebrated the release of his latest album, Autumn Variations, with a pub crawl around New York.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!