Ed Sheeran says he hasn't rerecorded "End Game" with Taylor Swift yet

Ed Sheeran is still awaiting a call from Taylor Swift to rerecord their Reputation duet, "End Game."



When asked by Andy Cohen on his Deep & Shallow Podcast Monday, Ed confirmed he hasn't yet been in the studio for "Taylor's Version" of the song.



"No, I haven't. No. No," he said. "But 1989 (Taylor's Version) is the next one coming out. That's the next one."



Taylor, of course, announced at her final Los Angeles Eras Tour show last week that 1989 (Taylor's Version) is coming October 27. Reputation, which first came out in 2017, will be her final "Taylor's Version" rerecording.



Ed's been on tour at the same time as Taylor, so he says he hasn't gotten to see her show yet.



"I would love to go and see Taylor's show, but we're all playing on the same dates every single weekend," he tells Andy. "I think there's a chance next year when she's in the U.K."

