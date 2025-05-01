Ed Sheeran, ROSÉ, Tate McRae, RAYE and more featured on soundtrack for new Brad Pitt film F1

The soundtrack for the new Brad Pitt racing-themed film F1 is super-charged with superstar artists.

F1 THE ALBUM features new songs by Ed Sheeran, Tate McRae, ROSÉ, Madison Beer, RAYE, Roddy Rich, Sexyy Red and even country star Chris Stapleton, as well as "Lose My Mind," a collaboration between Don Toliver and Doja Cat that's out now.

While you'd think that Tate's hit "Sports Car" would be the song they'd want for a movie about racing, her contribution is a new track called "Just Keep Watching." Ed's song is called "Drive."

The soundtrack and the movie are both out June 27. The film follows Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former Formula 1 racer whose career was nearly ended by an accident. Thirty years later, he's hired by a former colleague to help turn his struggling Formula 1 team around. The cast also includes Javier Bardem, Damson Idris and Tobias Menzies.

Here's the track listing for F1 THE ALBUM:

Don Toliver - "Lose My Mind" (feat. Doja Cat)

Dom Dolla - "No Room for A Saint" (feat. Nathan Nicholson)

Ed Sheeran - "Drive"

Tate McRae - "Just Keep Watching"

ROSÉ - "Messy"

Burna Boy - "Don't Let Me Drown"

Roddy Ricch - "Underdog"

RAYE - "Grandma Calls the Boys Bad News"

Chris Stapleton - "Bad As I Used to Be"

Myke Towers - "Baja California"

Tiësto & Sexyy Red - "OMG!"

Madison Beer - "All at Once"

Peggy Gou - "D.A.N.C.E"

PAWSA - "Double C"

Mr Eazi - "Attention"

Darkoo - "Give Me Love"

Obongjayar - "Gasoline"

