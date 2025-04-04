Ed Sheeran releases 'Azizam,' along with non-official 'pink heart' video

Ed Sheeran has finally released his new single "Azizam," along with a video, but it's not the "official" one.

The video that's out now is the "pink heart" version, which shows Ed traveling to various cities -- including New York, LA, Nashville, New Orleans Boston and the home of his favorite soccer team, Ipswich, England -- while holding a pink, heart-shaped balloon.

"we filmed this across USA (and a bit in Ipswich) whilst promoting the song this month. it was an amazing atmosphere wherever we went, i wanted to reflect that with the video," Ed explained, adding, "Official video comes in a few weeks."

In another post, he wrote, "i'm so overwhelmed with the positive reaction to this song, and so excited for all the other surprises i have for ya. I hope this sets the scene of the soundtrack to your summer, more to come."

Ed also spent Friday promoting "Azizam," in London: He posted footage of himself performing the song, as well as "Shape of You," on a street. He's also seen riding in a London double-decker bus that's been painted pink with "Azizam" written on the front.

Regarding the song, whose title means "My dear" or "My beloved" in Persian, Ed says, "Even though it’s completely different to anything that I’ve ever done before, Azizam feels familiar to me. I wanted to create a party atmosphere in a song and Ilya Salmanzadeh, who I worked with on the track, helped bring that to life. He was so inspiring to work with.”

"Azizam" is from Ed's upcoming album Play, which still doesn't have a release date.



