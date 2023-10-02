Ed Sheeran releases 'Autumn Variations (Fan Living Room Sessions)'

As promised, Ed Sheeran has dropped a live version of his new album called Autumn Variations (Fan Living Room Sessions). The release features live performances of each track, which Ed recorded at fans' houses while on tour in North America.

The title of each track shouts out the name of the fan in whose home Ed recorded the album, including Maynard, Alex, Kia, Deborah, Danielle and more.

Ed will donate a portion of proceeds from sales of both versions of Autumn Variations bought at his webstore to Save the Music, which helps fund music programs for schools and students. In the days leading up to the album's release, Ed visited five different schools in LA and New York City, and donated guitars to each one.

Videos of all the live performances will hit Ed's official YouTube channel at 1 p.m. ET, but you can watch a trailer now.

