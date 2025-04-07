Ed Sheeran joins Coachella, won't release 'Play' until September

Now that Ed Sheeran has released "Azizam," the first single from his new album, Play, you'd think the album wouldn't be too far behind. But it turns out we're going to have to wait quite a while for it.

In an interview with London's Hits Radio, Ed revealed, "The album will come after summer, and I know it's, like, a long wait but I'm doing a lot of music drops beforehand."

"I'm also on the Mathematics Tour until the first week of September," he continued. "And I didn't wanna drop the next album whilst on the last tour, so I'm gonna wait until the tour's done, and it'll be finished for about three days and then the record will come out."

According to Ed's tour schedule, the Mathematics Tour will wrap up Sept. 7 in Germany. The first Friday after that — records are normally released on Friday — is Sept. 12.

Ed also revealed that in two weeks he'll release the "official" video for "Azizam," as well as a version sung completely in Farsi, the language that is commonly referred to as Persian. "Azizam" is the Farsi word for "my dear" or "my beloved."

Finally, Ed revealed that he'd already played the album for his friend and mentor Elton John back in October. "The album's been done awhile," he said.

In other Ed Sheeran news, he's a last-minute edition to this month's Coachella festival, but in an odd time slot: Instead of a headlining spot on the main stage at 11 p.m., he'll perform in the Mojave Tent at 3 p.m.

