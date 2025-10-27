Duran Duran releases new take on ‘Shadows on Your Side’

Duran Duran continues to embrace the Halloween spirit.

After releasing their 2023 album, Danse Macabre, which featured covers and new takes on some of their own songs, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have just released a new rerecording, this time of the Seven and the Ragged Tiger track "Shadows on Your Side." Keyboardist Nick Rhodes says it was inspired by "the madness and joy of Halloween."

And while the new release is a brand-new take on the song, it features the original guitar parts from Duran Duran's original guitarist, Andy Taylor.

"Shadows on Your Side" is available now via digital outlets.

Danse Macabre was inspired by the band's Las Vegas Halloween show in 2022, with songs on the album embracing the mood of the spooky season. In 2023 they released a deluxe version of the album with three bonus tracks.

The Vegas Halloween concert was later released as a concert film, Secret Oktober, which is streaming on demand until Nov. 3.

Up next for Duran Duran, they'll play a Halloween show in Manchester, England, and then return to the U.S. for a series of West Coast dates that begin Dec. 30 in Thousand Palms, California. The tour includes shows at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, 2026. A complete list of dates can be found at DuranDuran.com.

