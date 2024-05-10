Dua Lipa's 'Radical Optimism' debuts at #1 on British chart with big sales

Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism has paid off: Her album dances into the #1 spot on the Official Albums Chart in the U.K.

It's Dua's first album to debut at #1 in her home country, and it's also posted the biggest sales numbers for a record by a British female artist since Adele's 30 back in 2021. Plus, Radical Optimism had the biggest opening week for an album by any British act overall so far this year.

Joe Kentish, who signed Dua to her record deal 10 years ago, when she was just 18, tells Music Week of Radical Optimism, "I think it's a more complete album than the previous two in the way it came together ... it hangs together more than the things she has done before."

"In terms of the record reflecting her and where she's at personally, it does that more than the previous ones have," he adds. "There's something heartfelt about what she's singing on lots of the songs, which is something that she gets deeper into that she has previously. It’s a lot more her in terms of personality.”

