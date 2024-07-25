Dua Lipa writes, co-directs new ad for Porsche: "They really let me run wild"

Most artists who want to move into directing start with their own videos, but Dua Lipa isn't most artists.

She's written and co-directed a two-minute commercial for Porsche's new electric Macan, which was shot in Mexico City. Naturally she stars in it, too, and it's set to her song "Training Season." In it, she's asked to tell a bunch of people in a studio how she'd direct a Porsche ad. She starts describing the scenario, and we see her vision unfold onscreen.

First Dua's driving down a street, then she's being chased by motorcycles and a helicopter, then she's driving around in a car packed with all her friends, then she's at a race track, racing against herself in another car. Suddenly she's a bride, escaping from her wedding in a car, then she's pregnant and in labor in the back seat, being driven by herself.

That's followed by zombies, scorpions, a drive across the surface of the moon, a stampeding herd of horses and a stampeding herd of elephants. Cut back to Dua in the studio, saying, "But you Porsche guys would never do that, right?"

Dua said in a statement, "Nothing was too far-fetched or off the table, so they really let me run wild with it. From dreaming up these concepts that were quite literally out of this world, to seeing them evolve and be brought to life was such a thrill.”

In other Dua news, the fifth edition of her annual Sunny Hill Festival, in her parents' home country of Kosovo, starts Thursday. Among the headliners is Bebe Rexha, who, like Dua, is of Albanian descent.

