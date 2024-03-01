Dua Lipa invites you to read the book that "made my head spin"

Dua Lipa's Service95 Book Club has announced its pick for March: Trust by Hernan Diaz. "This book made my head spin!" says Dua of the novel.

She describes Trust, set in New York City in the '20s and '30s, as the "story of a Manhattan financier and his high society wife told through four 'books' – a novel, a manuscript, a memoir and a journal. But which version should you trust? Is there even one true reality?"

"As we sift our way through these competing narratives, Diaz serves us clues and red herrings in equal measure," she continues. "We know we are being gamed but we’re not sure exactly which character is gaming us." She called it a "complex and thrilling book," adding, "I was obsessed and you might just be too.”

As part of the book club, Dua has done a Q&A with Diaz, who's also put together a playlist, reading list and additional content for Service95.

Meanwhile, Dua is set to perform at the BRIT Awards — the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys — on March 2. She's up for three awards, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

