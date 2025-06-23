Dua Lipa headlines two 'special, unforgettable' shows at Wembley Stadium

For a musician, selling out the biggest, most iconic venue in your hometown is always a sign that you've really made it -- and Dua Lipa did just that on Friday and Saturday nights.

Dua sold out two shows at London's famed Wembley Stadium to start the U.K. leg of her Radical Optimism tour, during which she welcomed special guests, performed deep cuts and rocked 150,000 fans.

During each stop of her tour, Dua's welcomed local performers or performed cover versions of local hits. She did both at Wembley: On Friday night, Jamiroquai joined Dua onstage for a duet of his 1996 hit "Virtual Insanity," and on Saturday, Dua welcomed Charli XCX for a performance of Charli's song "360."

Dua also performed her early single "Hotter Than Hell" for the first time since 2019, and another early song, "IDGAF," for the first time since 2020.

Ahead of her first show, Dua posted a pic on her Instagram Story of a note she received backstage. It read, "Dear Dua, we just wanted to wish you lots of luck with your sold out shows at Wembley Stadium -- that's Girl Power! We love you! [Signed] the Spice Girls."

On Instagram Sunday night, Dua wrote, "2 SOLD OUT NIGHTS AT WEMBLEY STADIUM!! I can hardly believe it. These were the most special, unforgettable shows I've ever done!!!"

"I'm overwhelmed with gratitude. For this journey. For every single person who's stood by me, believed in me, sung with me, danced with me, and shared in this dream," she continued.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the incredible team on stage and behind the scenes who pour so much love and work into making this possible. I truly couldn't have done this without you. Wembley, you have my heart. Forever."

