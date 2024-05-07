Dua Lipa to headline Austin City Limits Music Festival 2024

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Andrea Dresdale

Dua Lipa has yet to announce a tour in support of her new album, Radical Optimism, but she'll be headlining the Austin City Limits Music Festival, which takes place over two weekends in October: October 4-6 and 13-15.

The stacked lineup for the festival includes Reneé Rapp, Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Chappelle Roan, Dominic Fike, Tyla, Stephen Sanchez, blink-182, The Beaches and Dasha. Tickets for both weekends are on sale now at aclfestival.com.

Dua's only other tour dates so far are a run of headlining shows in Europe in June, an appearance at Glastonbury Festival in England on June 28 and several additional European festivals in July. She'll do a hometown show at London's Royal Albert Hall on October 17.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!