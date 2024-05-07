Dua Lipa to headline Austin City Limits Music Festival 2024

Dua Lipa has yet to announce a tour in support of her new album, Radical Optimism, but she'll be headlining the Austin City Limits Music Festival, which takes place over two weekends in October: October 4-6 and 13-15.

The stacked lineup for the festival includes Reneé Rapp, Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Chappelle Roan, Dominic Fike, Tyla, Stephen Sanchez, blink-182, The Beaches and Dasha. Tickets for both weekends are on sale now at aclfestival.com.

Dua's only other tour dates so far are a run of headlining shows in Europe in June, an appearance at Glastonbury Festival in England on June 28 and several additional European festivals in July. She'll do a hometown show at London's Royal Albert Hall on October 17.

