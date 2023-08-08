Dua Lipa goes top 10 with 'Barbie' track; Taylor Swift notches 27th top five single

On the Billboard Hot 100, it's a "Cruel Summer" for Barbie.

Taylor Swift's resurgent track "Cruel Summer" -- first released as part of her 2019 album Lover -- has now climbed to #4 on the Billboard Hot 100. This marks Taylor's 27th top five hit on that chart, tying her with Mariah Carey. The only artists who've had more top fives are Madonna, with 28; The Beatles, with 29; and Drake, with 36.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa has scored her fifth top 10 hit with "Dance the Night," from the Barbie soundtrack, joining Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's "Barbie World," which is at #8. The Barbie album is now the first soundtrack to produce two top 10 hits since Encanto did it in 2022 with "Surface Pressure" and "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

"Dance the Night" may be the last time we hear such a disco-flavored hit from Dua. The New York Times reports that her next album, due in 2024, will still be pop but, as the paper writes, she's "developing a new sound that may be more informed by...1970s-era psychedelia."

Meanwhile, the #1 spot on the Hot 100 is taken by Morgan Wallen's "Last Night," returning to spend a 15th week on top. He's now tied Harry Styles' "As It Was" for the longest reign at #1 for a song by an artist working alone, without any other acts credited.

Finally, all 19 songs from rapper Travis Scott's new number-one album Utopia have charted on the Hot 100, including two in the top 10.

