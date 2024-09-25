Dua Lipa doesn't think her VMA "Houdini" win was an "eff you" to the haters

If you were roasted for doing something badly, then you won an award for doing that thing, nobody would blame you if you felt vindicated, right? Well, Dua Lipa seems to be above such pettiness.

While appearing on the Australian TV show The Project to promote her Radical Optimism tour, Dua was asked by the interviewer if her recent MTV VMA win for Best Choreography for her "Houdini" video "felt like a big eff you to all those internet haters who trolled you for your dance moves once upon a time."

Dua laughed, "You know what? I try not to even think about that anymore because I feel like so much time has passed since then and so much work has been done. But it's really a beautiful award to get and to feel so, I guess, accomplished, in a way, and confident."

"For me to be able to have done a whole music video, just me on my own, and having that confidence to do that, it took a little while to get there — so I'm very, very happy."

Dua will do plenty of dancing during the tour, which launches Nov. 5 in Singapore, but she told The Project that preparing for it is no easy task.

"I guess it's just about stamina building," she said. "First, it's like, doing all the dancing and the singing ... doing them in then studio. Then ... you do them on set. And then you do the whole thing again — but you do it in heels."

But all the hard work aside, Dua told The Project, "If somebody went up to 15-year-old me and said, 'Look, it's all gonna work out, you're gonna end up headlining Glastonbury one day' ... I would probably have looked at the person and gone, 'You've lost your mind!'"

