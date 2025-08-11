Don't worry, SZA, Selena Gomez isn't married — yet

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attended a wedding over the weekend, but you can understand how Selena's post about the event might have confused SZA.

The lovebirds who got married were actually Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky and his longtime girlfriend, Kristin Batalucco, but Selena captioned the post, "About last nights wedding." Considering that Selena and Benny are engaged, it's no wonder SZA wrote in the comments, "This caption .. I panicked so crazy yay dave !!!"

Rachael Ray added, "girl you and me both!"

Benny and Selena are all dressed up in the post, but Dicky and Kristin are clearly the bride and groom. Dicky considers Benny his best friend; Benny played himself in an episode of Dicky's show Dave.

As for Selena and Benny's own wedding, during her recent appearance on the Therapuss podcast she said she "couldn't be more excited" about it, but noted they haven't made any plans yet.

"There’s so much happening at the moment with [Benny] working on some projects that he has to wrap up and we just have things we want to finish and our own personal endeavors before we get into all the nitty-gritty," she explained.

