Doja Cat reveals she's been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder

Doja Cat has revealed that she has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

In a TikTok video, Doja described how it has affected her this way: "I've learned from a very young age to pretend that I like stuff, to pretend that I'm happy, to pretend that I don't like stuff that I do, to appear like everything is okay: 'I'll get it done!' And it caught up with me, and I think it always does for people. I'm now struggling with BPD."

According to the Mayo Clinic, BPD "affects how you see yourself" and "includes unstable and intense relationships, extreme emotions, and impulsiveness."

Doja said she's been living with BPD "probably forever," adding, "It's an agonizing condition, curable, thank God, and I've been in therapy for years now and I am so relieved and so proud of myself. I have made it so far and I still make mistakes but it is like an eight-year process of curing -- of treatment and healing, in order to cure it."

Doja then talked about how much she admired Chappell Roan's ability to be "uncomfortable, comfortably in front of people, and protect herself and be honest,” which is something she aspires to do.

"I had to learn how to be honest. I had to learn how to be honest with myself. I lied to myself for years. For most of my life," Doja said. "And to see her sit there -- and I love it. I love that she can do that without hurting people. She hasn’t hurt one person by being herself, and that shows that I can do the same.”

She concluded, "Let her have an attitude. Because I'd love to have one as well and I f***** will, hopefully, in the future."

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