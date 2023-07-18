Doja Cat is making music that will allow her to "have a mental release"

Joy Malone/WireImage

By Andrea Dresdale & Mary Pat Thompson

Back in April, Doja Cat trolled her fans by claiming she wouldn't make pop or rap music anymore, then claiming she was quitting music altogether. After admitting that was a joke, she said her next album would be "rock/spoken word" and "French conceptual country/bohemian fusion." But in an interview with V Magazine, Doja seems to finally be getting serious about her new era.

"I have thrown fits my whole career because I have been making music that didn't allow me to have a mental release," she tells the magazine. "I have been making music that is palatable, marketable and sellable [sic], that has allowed me to be where I am. Now I am making music that allows me to express the way I feel about the world around me."

Doja, who's had seven top 10 singles, adds, "These upcoming projects are going to be very different compared to everything I have done and I am excited about that. I do not care if people are not."

So what are these projects going to sound like? She tells V, "I have made pop music. I'm currently making rap, soul and R&B music with jazz elements."

As for people who deem her "weird" for her online antics, trolling or outrageous outfits, Doja tells V, "We are all really f****** weird, and we are all trying to hide it, or afraid to do certain things, hiding it due to our upbringing."

"It is for sure something that is a part of my message, to inspire people that think they can’t be what they want to be because they are told by others that they can’t."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    We're sending Abby Jessen OVER. THE. EDGE!
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!