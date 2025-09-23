Doja Cat to cohost 'The Tonight Show,' unveils new album cover

To promote her new album, Vie, Doja Cat will be taking on a side job.

The "Jealous Type" singer will cohost The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 1. She'll join the likes of Ed Sheeran, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion as singers who've cohosted the show.

As cohost, Doja Cat will welcome musical guest Blood Orange, with more guests being announced at a later date.

Doja will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 11.

Vie arrives Sept. 26. While she's been selling CDs and vinyl with a variety of photos on the cover, Doja posted a brand-new image on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "This is the cover of my album." The picture shows her caught in a tree, hanging from a yellow parachute.

"Falling in love is putting trust in the hands of yourself and others. The yellow parachute represents curiosity, happiness, and adventure," she explains. "The tree represents life and wisdom. Giving you a sense of safety within its branches, but the pain from the fall teaches you that those scratches can be healed. You don’t have to hit the ground."

"Love grows upward but more importantly down," she adds. "It’s the roots that keep you steady."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.