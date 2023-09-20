Does Halsey have a new boyfriend?

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Leon Bennett/FilmMagic (Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

By Andrea Dresdale

Halsey seems to have officially moved on after breaking up with Alev Aydin, the father of their son.

The New York Post has photos of Avan Jogia, an actor perhaps best known for playing Beck Oliver in Nickelodeon's Victorious, and Halsey holding hands, kissing and hugging while watching a performance at the Cara Hotel in Los Feliz, California.

The two have been linked for several months and were seen together on a beach in Barcelona in June.

Halsey and Aydin split up about five months ago; in April, the singer filed for primary physical custody of their son, Ender, but said the two planned to co-parent.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!