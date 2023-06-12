Did Taylor Swift & Matty Healy break up because of Noel Gallagher?

By Josh Johnson

If you're happy/angry about Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's reported breakup, then you may have Noel Gallagher to thank/blame.

As you may recall, the ex-Oasis guitarist has been in a war of words with The 1975's frontman, having recently called him a "slack jawed f***wit." Upon being informed of the demise of Healy and Swift's apparent-but-never-officially-confirmed romance in a new interview with Rolling Stone's Music Now podcast, Gallagher declared — jokingly, we think — that he was responsible.

According to Gallagher's imagined version of events, "Taylor has obviously said, 'Now look, keep your f****** nose out of that Gallagher business, or we're f****** through,' and he couldn't help it."

He continues, "And Swifty, God bless her, said, 'I can't deal with this s***, because once he's done with you, he is gonna come after me, and I'm not f****** having it. I'm sorry, Matty, you gotta go.'"

Gallagher's insult came after Healy pleaded for Noel and his estranged brother and former bandmate, Liam Gallagher, to stop feuding and reunite Oasis. Healy then shot back by quipping, "The difference between me and Noel is that I do a series of interviews to promote an album, whereas he does an album to promote a series of interviews."

By the way, Liam previously declared his support for Swift amid Britpop rival Damon Albarn's controversial comments about her songwriting.

