Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jordan "Jutes" Lutes are engaged

Demi Lovato is "Confident" that she's saying goodbye to the single life.

Demi confirmed on Instagram Sunday that she and her musician boyfriend, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, are engaged. The singer wrote, "I'm still speechless. last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic."

She continued, "My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby."

Demi also posted a photo of her pear-shaped diamond solitaire engagement ring.

On Instagram, Jordan shared the same photos and wrote, "Yesterday i asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes. i can't imagine my life without you and thank god now i'll never have to. feeling like the luckiest man alive right now. i'm so in love with you @ddlovato."

According to People, the two followed their "personal and intimate proposal" with a trip to the LA restaurant Craig's, where they celebrated with their families.

Demi and Jordan first met in in January of 2022 when they co-wrote songs for her album HOLY FVCK, and went public with their relationship in August of that year.

In July of 2020, Demi became engaged to actor Max Ehrich, but they called off the engagement that September. In 2021, referring to her broken engagement, she told Entertainment Weekly, "I am too gay to marry a man right now...I've always known I was hella queer, but I have fully embraced it."

