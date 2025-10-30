Demi Lovato talks 'celebratory' new album, says making 'Camp Rock 3' is 'really awesome'

Demi Lovato's new album, It's Not That Deep, is upbeat, and that's because that's what her life is like these days.

"With this album, I wanted it to be more celebratory," she told ABC's Nightline. "I wanted people to have fun listening to it because I'm in a place in my life today where I'm having fun."

Demi said that marrying husband Jordan Lutes in May helped inspire the album's dance-pop sound.

"Falling in love with him changed my sound," she said. "I was like, 'I'm gonna go make another rock album' and as I was making it I was [like], 'Wait, I'm really happy.' ... And I tried on a couple different genres of music that were inspiring me at the time, and what really landed for me was this pop music and dance vibe."

While in the past her music has often reflected her personal pain, Demi tells Nightline, "I'm not writing from deeply emotional places right now, because I'm not living in the past anymore. Because there are times in my life where I've taken myself too seriously as an artist and put too much pressure on myself to have a certain amount of success. Sometimes it's just a matter of reminding yourself … it's really not that deep."

Demi is also executive producing Camp Rock 3 and says the experience has been "really awesome," but won't reveal if she actually appears in it.

A tour in support of the new album launches in 2026 and will include "more dancing than I've done in past tours."

"I just want people to have fun. Don't take yourself too seriously," she says. "One day you're gonna wake up and you're going to be like, 'I could have had more fun.' ... Life is about enjoying the moment."

