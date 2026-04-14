Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez reunite at opening of Demi’s tour

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez arrive at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards held at the Gibson Amphitheatre on Aug. 7, 2011, in Universal City, California. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Demi Lovato kicked off her It’s Not That Deep tour in Orlando, Florida, Monday night, where she reunited with her former BFF Selena Gomez.

Selena posted photos of the reunion on her Instagram Story, writing on one of the photos, "I am in tears. @ddlovato -this was hands down one of the best shows." She added, "Oh, and the VOCALS? Psh *blown away.*"

Demi and Selena go way back, although they had a falling out several years ago. They appeared together on Barney & Friends in 2002, and in the 2009 film Princess Protection Program.

But Selena wasn't the only guest at the show. During the concert, Demi brought out her former boyfriend and Camp Rock co-star Joe Jonas for two songs. According to setlist.fm, they performed "This Is Me" and then teamed up for "On the Line," from Demi's album Don't Forget. It was their first performance of the song since 2008.

As for the rest of the show, Demi treated the audience to plenty of fan favorites, including “Heart Attack,” “Skyscraper,” “Confident” and “Cool For the Summer."

Following the show, Demi posted some photos and video of the night on Instagram, writing, "IT'S NOT THAT DEEP TOUR NIGHT 1!!! WOW I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!! THANK YOU ORLANDO"

Demi brings the It’s Not That Deep tour to Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

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