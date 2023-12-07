Demi Lovato is "super in love" with boyfriend Jutes: "I'm very happy"

Demi Lovato and her boyfriend, Jordan Lutes aka Jutes, are still going strong.

The two, who first met when they worked together on Demi's 2022 album HOLY FVCK, have been dating for over a year. "We are ... just super in love, so I'm very happy with him," Demi said on the December 7 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"It’s amazing to be able to find someone that you just laugh and laugh and with and that you get to make music with,” she added. "It's so special, so, I'm very happy."

Demi also shared a story about how she sort of tattooed Jutes. She told J-Hud, "[He] was on tour with me, visiting and we had a tattoo artist there and he wanted to get a tattoo of a song title of mine called 'Forever For Me,' which is a song I wrote about him."

"And while he was getting tattooed, he was like, 'I want you to do it,'" she continued. "I was like, 'What?'"

She says she ended up "assisting" in the process. "I wouldn't say that I gave the full tattoo, otherwise that would have looked really bad," she laughed. "But I did a good portion of it and it turned out okay."

