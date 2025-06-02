As demand for US passports grows, here are the states with the most aspiring world travelers

Spokeo used data from the Department of State to see where the rate of passports grew the most over the last several decades.

More Americans than ever before are gaining access to international travel with a U.S. passport. According to the Department of State, in 1990, only 5% of U.S. citizens had a passport. As of mid-2024, 48% of Americans have a passport. Pew Research from 2023 says half of Americans have visited between one and four countries in their lifetime, and about a quarter of Americans have visited five or more countries.

Although airlines have adjusted their 2025 forecasts to account for lower demand for flying due to uncertainty in the economy, with the May 2025 deadline for a Real ID needed in order to travel domestically, the need for a passport, an alternative form of accepted identification, may continue to increase demand.

In the next two years, the Department of State plans to open six new passport offices across the country to meet the need for urgent passport requests. For those with nonurgent requests, a new online renewal application process allows current passport holders to renew their passports in less than two weeks in some instances.

In the future, you may not need a physical passport at all to travel—the department is considering digital passports in the next decade, much like the digital driver's licenses Arizona, California, and Georgia have already issued. Such international travel documents would be a world of difference compared to the beginnings of passports. In ancient Persia, before the common era, travel documents were simply papers signed by a king or dignitary to ensure someone's safe journey into foreign lands. The modern-day passport used in the U.S. didn't exist until after World War I, when the country began to try to curb the number of immigrants coming to its borders.

Today, whether traveling for business or pleasure, very few places are accessible without this important traveling document. Spokeo used data from the Department of State to see where the rate of passports grew the most.

A line chart showing the number of passports in circulation has tripled since 2000. (Stacker/Stacker)

Record-high US passports issued in 2024

The number of U.S. passports in circulation has skyrocketed over the last 30 years, from around 15,000 U.S.-issued passports per 100,000 people in the early 1990s to more than 45,000 today.

By 2007, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection began to implement new programs, including the Trusted Traveler Program, to help make it easier for U.S. citizens to reenter the country after international travel. Programs such as Global Entry allow U.S. travelers enrolled in the program to "fast-track" through Immigration and Customs lines upon arrival in the United States.

The Mobile Passport program allows travelers to get through Customs faster via a digital document while they're on their return flight or cruise before reentering the U.S. These programs facilitate faster, easier international travel for U.S. passport holders.

A bar chart showing states with the most travel-ready residents. Washington D.C. far outpaces other states, but most are located on the coast with easy access to international flights. (Stacker/Stacker)

Washington DC takes the lead for most US passport holders

District of Columbia residents are more ready for international travel than U.S. residents in any other part of the country. Washington D.C. far outpaces the rest of the country, with more than 35,000 residents out of every 100,000 in D.C. having valid passports.

A few factors may be behind its ranking, including the area's higher-than-average median income and its place as an international hub of major government, nonprofit, and research organizations with global reach. D.C. passport holders also have greater access to foreign embassies, making it easier for them to apply for visas in person.

Following behind D.C. are coastal states such as New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, and Hawai'i. Many of these states are among those with the most foreign-born citizens, who may be more likely to continue traveling internationally.

Residents may also be more likely to travel abroad given their access to international airports, such as John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Boston Logan International Airport in Massachusetts, and Los Angeles International and San Francisco International airports in California. These airports are more likely to offer cheaper or direct flights to international travel hubs such as London's Heathrow Airport and Singapore's Changi Airport.

Story editing by Carren Jao. Copy editing by Kristen Wegrzyn.

This story was produced by Spokeo and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker.