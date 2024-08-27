Dasha's life-changing album gets deluxe treatment

By Jeremy Chua

Dasha is giving What Happens Now? the deluxe treatment on Sept. 13.

The album, which arrived in February, will now include five additional songs, totaling the number of tracks on the project to 13.

"What Happens Now? (Deluxe Version) coming soon on September 13th," Dasha shares on Instagram alongside the record's new cover art. "The album that changed my life just got 5 stories bigger."

Undoubtedly, What Happens Now? has been a life-changing album for Dasha. Its lead single, "Austin," became a viral crossover hit for the new artist, and it's now in the top 10 and ascending the country charts.

What Happens Now? (Deluxe Version) is available for presave now.

To grab tickets to Dasha's ongoing Dashville, U.S.A. headlining tour, visit her website.

