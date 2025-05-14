Damiano David shares short film ahead of 'Funny little Fears' release

Sony Music Italy/Arista
By Jill Lances

Måneskin frontman Damiano David is getting ready to release his debut solo album, Funny little Fears. Ahead of the release, the rocker has shared a short film, FUNNY little STORIES.

The clip is set in a desert landscape and features four songs from the album: "Mars," "Sick of Myself," "Perfect Life” and "Solitude (No One Understands Me)."

FUNNY little FEARS is due out Friday and is available for preorder now.

Later this year, Damiano will hit the road in support of the album. The tour kicks off Sept. 11 in Warsaw, Poland. It hits the U.S. starting Nov. 21 in Seattle, with dates confirmed through Dec. 16 in Washington, D.C.

