Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock remembered by ex Soleil Moon Frye

Actor Soleil Moon Frye has shared a tribute to the late Seth Binzer aka Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock.

Frye and Binzer knew each other as kids and dated as adults.

"My heart is whispering a million I love you's for the way you loved my children and I so unconditionally," Frye writes in an Instagram post. "I can still see your smiling sweet face in middle school when you kissed me in your tunnel of love and the way you swept me away again as we grew up to show me what that timeless kind of love feels like."

"No words could ever express the love we shared or how we are feeling right now," she continues. "It is a language all its own. So for now I will use every bit of strength you showed me to hold on to those words you asked me in your beautiful morning [gravelly] voice on the beach while covering me with kisses."

Those words, Frye quotes, were, "To the people we have lost we will see them again down the road, right?"

"I believe we will Seth… and when we do, the most charming bad a** [tattooed] angel in mismatched shoes, who taught me how to drink up life again will be standing there with the biggest smile," Frye writes. "I will instantly see your moon on fire cheek welcoming your family, friends, fans and loved ones under loving double rainbow arches."

Frye concludes the post, "I love you forever and always. Your Moonfire."

Binzer died on June 24 at age 49.

