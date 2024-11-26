Courtney Love wishes people would stop analyzing Taylor Swift's lyrics: 'All musicians write about broken hearts'

'90s rock icon Courtney Love isn't a Swifty, per se, but she does appreciate Taylor Swift enough to wish people would stop obsessing over every detail of her lyrics.

Love, the former Hole frontwoman and widow of Nirvana's Kurt Cobain, has had fans speculate on who her songs are about for years. She tells the U.K. paper The Evening Standard that, like Taylor, people have also written academic papers on her music. She says, "Frankly, I don't understand why people do this with Swift either – who cares if she dates high-profile people?"

"Like any woman writing about relationships – dating and breaking up – it happens all the time!" she continues. "All musicians write about broken hearts: Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan ... [David] Bowie."

As for Taylor specifically, Love says, "While I may not love Swift musically, her lyrics when she's angry resonate with me ... I find it middlebrow and boring to overanalyze them."

Love and Taylor have something else in common, too: They're both big fans of Lana Del Rey.

"I'd love to co-write a song with Lana Del Rey," Love tells the paper. She adds, "But every time some kid asks me to 'collab' with Lana – I mean come on! Can you stop saying 'collab' to someone who straddles Gen X and boomer? We don’t do that!"

