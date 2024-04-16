Courtney Love has thoughts on Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey & Beyoncé

Courtney Love may just get the entire internet angry with her thoughts on Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and Beyoncé. Spoiler alert: They're not all great.

Speaking in an interview with the U.K.'s The Standard, the Hole frontwoman says, "Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she's probably the Madonna of now, but she's not interesting as an artist."

While some might see a comparison to Madonna as a compliment, Love says, "I don't like her and she doesn't like me."

Shifting gears to Del Rey, Love shares, "I haven't liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song."

"I think she should really take seven years off," Love continues. "Up until 'Take Me Home Country Roads' I thought she was great. When I was recording my new album, I had to stop listening to her as she was influencing me too much."

Love's jab at Del Rey may be surprising given that she once declared Lana and late husband Kurt Cobain as the only "true musical geniuses I've ever known."

Meanwhile, Love says she "like[s] the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record," referring to her new Cowboy Carter album, "because it's about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much."

"As a concept, I love it," Love says. "I just don't like her music."

