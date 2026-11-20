Cost of hosting Thanksgiving continues to go down in 2026

Finder reports that the cost of hosting Thanksgiving is decreasing in 2026, with meal prices down 17.3% and turkey costs also declining, influencing shopping habits.

To the surprise of no one, the cost of a turkey remains the most expensive item on the Thanksgiving table. But what may come as a surprise is that the overall cost of hosting Thanksgiving continues on a downward trend.

And the way people shop and eat might be shrinking the bill even more.

Welcome news: Thanksgiving prices continue to go down

The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) tracks the price of a classic Thanksgiving meal for 10 people every year. In 2025, the AFBF reported a 16-pound bird sat at the average cost of $21.50, or $1.34 per pound. The full Thanksgiving spread came to $55.18, or about $5.52 per person.

Finder's own research tells a different story about the bird itself. Based on USDA weekly retail prices, Finder projects a frozen 16-pound turkey will cost $28.55 this Thanksgiving, up 5.5% from $27.07 in 2025.

A bar graph showing the average cost of a turkey during Thanksgiving over the years. (Stacker/Stacker)

Finder

With roughly 46 million turkeys eaten each Thanksgiving, Americans are expected to spend about $1.35 billion on turkeys this year, around $100 million more than last year.

A bar graph showing America's spend on Thanksgiving turkeys over the years. (Stacker/Stacker)

Finder

Demand isn’t slowing down either. According to the 2026 Butterball Togetherness Report, 85% of Americans plan to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, with an average of 10 people at the table, and 84% of hosts plan to serve turkey. That works out to roughly 288.1 million people eating turkey this year. Nearly half of hosts plan to buy a frozen bird, and turkey is still Americans’ favorite part of the meal (45%), narrowly ahead of stuffing (42%).

Another survey from Self Financial (with a more expansive menu than AFBF) reports that the average cost of a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people will be $137.93 in 2026. It reports a decrease of 17.3% in the cost from last year ($166.69 in 2025). On Self Financial's menu, the turkey fell from $57 to $29.60 in one year.

And yet another survey from Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute says that a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people will cost an average of $78.93 this year, down 0.4% from a year ago (including dessert).

What do all of these surveys have in common? Thanksgiving costs less. And the partial reason for this is the lower cost of turkey.

Are people spending less, too? Maybe

While costs for other holidays keep climbing, Thanksgiving costs are decreasing. The biggest reason is the turkey. But how people shop and eat is changing too, and that can shrink the bill even more.

First, weight loss medications. According to Gallup, 11% of U.S. adults now take a GLP-1 for weight loss. Wells Fargo cites research finding that households cut grocery spending by 5.3% within six months of starting a GLP-1. Smaller appetites could mean smaller portions, though probably not smaller guest lists.

The second reason is likely bulk buying. Day-to-day grocery prices keep climbing — food-at-home prices rose 0.4% in October, according to the Consumer Price Index Summary. Buying in bulk has become almost a necessity to save money. In an SSRS survey from early 2026, 44% of U.S. adults said their household typically buys groceries at a warehouse club.

So all in all, more and more folks are taking weight loss medications, and nearly half of Americans shopping at warehouse clubs. And the cost of turkey is down.

Bottom line

Americans’ frugal streak seems to be carrying over into the biggest shopping weekend of the year: Black Friday.

According to Finder's Black Friday research, 71% of Americans ages 18 to 64 plan to shop the pre-holiday sales this year, up from an estimated 66% in 2025, but they plan on spending less.

The average shopper plans to spend $488, down from an estimated $594. Total planned spending comes to about $71 billion, down from an estimated $81 billion in 2025.

So before you head out for leftovers and deals, plan your Black Friday route and set your budget now. A cheaper turkey only goes so far if it's followed by a shopping spree you might regret.

This story was produced by Finder and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.