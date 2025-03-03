Columbus, Georgia 7-day weather forecast

Stacker compiled the weather forecast in Rome, Georgia using data from OpenWeather.

Stacker created the forecast for Columbus, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 78 °F on Saturday, while the low is 40 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.

NWS Peachtree City GA has issued a special weather statement until Tuesday at 07:00 PM.

Monday, March 3

- High of 65 °F, low of 40 °F (31% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Light breeze (6 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:05 AM, sunset at 6:38 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

John Cartwright // Shutterstock

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 72 °F, low of 47 °F (56% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (20 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:03 AM, sunset at 6:39 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jaromir Chalabala // Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 67 °F, low of 49 °F (42% humidity)

- Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (16 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (23 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:02 AM, sunset at 6:40 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

LeManna // Shutterstock

Thursday, March 6

- High of 59 °F, low of 40 °F (32% humidity)

- Mostly sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:01 AM, sunset at 6:41 PM

- First quarter moon

(Stacker/Stacker)

Alex Stemmer // Shutterstock

Friday, March 7

- High of 67 °F, low of 44 °F (28% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:00 AM, sunset at 6:41 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

New Africa // Shutterstock

Saturday, March 8

- High of 78 °F, low of 56 °F (44% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:58 AM, sunset at 6:42 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Andrew Lever // Shutterstock

Sunday, March 9

- High of 61 °F, low of 46 °F (49% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:57 AM, sunset at 6:43 PM