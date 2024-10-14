Coldplay's ﻿'Moon Music'﻿ debuts at #1 on ﻿'Billboard'﻿ 200

Coldplay's new album, Moon Music, debuts at #1 on the Billboard 200.

The 10th studio effort from Chris Martin and company moved a total of 120,00 equivalent album units in its first week, 106,000 of which were traditional album sales.

Moon Music is Coldplay's fifth Billboard 200 #1, following 2005's X&Y, 2008's Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends, 2011's Mylo Xyloto and 2014's Ghost Stories. It also debuted at #1 on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart, where every one of Coldplay's 10 albums has reached the top spot.

Coldplay will launch a U.S. stadium tour in support of Moon Music in May 2025.

