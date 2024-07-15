Coldplay premieres unreleased track during Rome concert

Glastonbury Festival 2024 - Day Four Samir Hussein/WireImage (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

For Coldplay, the saying "When in Rome" means debuting a new song.

The band's concert on Friday in the Italian capital featured the live premiere of an unreleased track called "Good Feelings." You can watch footage of the performance now via Coldplay's Facebook.

We would guess that "Good Feelings" will appear on the upcoming Coldplay album Moon Music, though the full track list has yet to be unveiled. We do know that the record includes the lead single "feelslikeimfallinginlove," which premiered in June.

Coldplay also debuted an unreleased song called "All My Love" during a June show in Athens, Greece.

Moon Music, the follow-up to 2021's Music of the Spheres, arrives Oct. 4.

