Coldplay debuts 'The Karate Kid' video starring Ralph Macchio

Coldplay has debuted the video for their song "The Karate Kid," starring Daniel LaRusso himself, Ralph Macchio.

In the clip, streaming now on YouTube, Macchio plays a busking musician down on his luck when he happens to score a ticket to a Coldplay concert. When it turns out Chris Martin can't sing, he invites someone from the crowd onstage to help him, which turns out to be Macchio.

The concert footage comes from a recent Coldplay show in Melbourne, Australia, during which Macchio made a surprise appearance and mouthed along to Martin's vocals, fueling fan speculation that the moment was recorded for a video.

"The Karate Kid" appears on the deluxe version of Coldplay's new album, Moon Music.

Coldplay will launch a U.S. stadium tour in May.

