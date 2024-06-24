Coldplay announces livestream of headlining Glastonbury set

Coldplay "Music of the Spheres" World Tour - Perth Matt Jelonek/WireImage (Matt Jelonek/WireImage,)

By Josh Johnson

Coldplay has announced a global livestream of their upcoming headlining set at England's famed Glastonbury festival.

You can watch the performance Saturday starting at 4:45 p.m. ET via BBC.com. You'll also be able to watch an archived stream for 10 days following the live premiere.

Glastonbury 2024 takes place June 26-30, and also features headliners Dua Lipa and SZA.

Coldplay, meanwhile, just premiered a new song, "feelslikeimfallinginlove." It's the lead single off their upcoming album, Moon Music, due out Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!