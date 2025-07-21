Colbie Caillat reteams with Jason Mraz, covers Post Malone on new duets album

Colbie Caillat and Jason Mraz have gotten back together to recreate their Grammy-winning duet "Lucky" for Colbie's latest project.

The album, This Time Around, is due Aug. 29 and is available for preorder now. It features Colbie duetting with various artists on new versions of her biggest hits, plus new songs and one cover. "I've wanted to revisit some of my older singles for years, but never really carved out the time," she says in a statement.

"My voice has matured a lot since I recorded them in my early 20s, and so has my production style and musical taste," Colby adds. "Making them duets felt like a fun way to reimagine the songs and bring in fresh energy through collaborations with some of my favorite artists."

The artists in question are mostly country stars, including Walker Hayes, Russell Dickerson, Maren Morris and Chris Young. Among the hits Colbie has reimagined are "Bubbly," "Brighter Than The Sun," "Fallin' For You" and "Realize."

"Lucky" originally appeared on Jason's 2008 album, We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things.

Colbie also covers Post Malone's "Circles" with another old pal of hers, Gavin DeGraw. Explaining why she chose that song, she tells Billboard, "The lyrics really hit home -- I was in a relationship at the time that felt like that song was written for us. I started playing it live at shows and loved how it sounded acoustically."

According to Billboard, Colbie and Gavin will do a Christmas tour later this year.

