Clay Aiken's 15-year-old son looks just like him in debut TV appearance

Clay Aiken's look-alike son, Parker, is all grown up.

The 15-year-old joined his dad and other family members on Tuesday's episode of Celebrity Family Feud on ABC.

As Clay introduced each of his family members on the show, he said of his son, "This is my son, Parker, making his TV debut."

Clay and his family — which also included his mom, his brother and Parker's mom — faced off against music producer David Foster and his wife, Katharine McPhee.

Others competing on the Foster family team were Amy Foster, Adriana McPhee and Brandon Jenner.

Clay told E! News in May that despite Parker's musical genes, he so far has not shown interest in pursuing a career in the music industry.

"He's chosen a different path," Clay said. "He has something else he wants to do with his life. And I'm excited for him."

Clay added that he plans to support Parker in whatever path he chooses for himself, saying, "I think you have to do your best not to make plans for them, because they will always do something different."

