Cinemark and AMC theaters offering private 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' concert film screenings

Ever since Taylor Swift announced her upcoming The Eras Tour concert film, fans have been debating just how much screaming, singing, dancing and chanting they will be allowed to do in the theater during screenings. That won't be a problem, however, if you rent out the entire theater.

Deadline reports Cinemark, the third largest theater chain in the U.S., is going to let Swifties rent out theaters to have their own private screenings. "We are excited to offer fans the ultimate Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film VIP experience in their own private Cinemark auditorium," a Cinemark exec tells Deadline.

If you visit Cinemark.com, you can get more information about what it's calling the Private Swiftie Party. You can have up to 40 guests, but no prices are currently listing.

AMC is also offering the screening option on its website. Theaters will also be offering Taylor branded popcorn buckets and cups.

As previously reported, the movie racked up more than $37 million in the first 24 hours of presales.

