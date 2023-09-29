Christina Aguilera plans musical based on 'Burlesque' film

Back in 2010, Christina Aguilera and Cher co-starred in the movie Burlesque — and Entertainment Weekly has learned that Xtina is working behind the scenes to reimagine the film as a stage musical.
Christina is an executive producer on the show, called Burlesque: The Musical. It's written by the movie's director, Steven Antin, and includes songs that were written for the movie by Christina, Sia and Diane Warren. Additional songs were written by Todrick Hall and Jess Foley. It's expected to debut in the U.K.
A few years ago Antin told EW he was working to turn Burlesque into a "hybrid television event/series," but it appears he's now settled on a musical.
