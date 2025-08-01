Chris Kirkpatrick shows love for 'little bro' Justin Timberlake after Lyme disease diagnosis

(L-R) Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake of NSYNC attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

Chris Kirkpatrick is showing love for his “little bro” Justin Timberlake after his *NSYNC bandmate revealed his Lyme disease diagnosis on Thursday.

"I've always known my little bro was tough—but this tour showed me a whole new level of strength," he wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of him with Justin, Lance Bass and JC Chasez.

“Watching him battle Lyme disease day in and day out, while still getting on that stage night after night, was something I’ll never forget,” Chris continued. “The long days, the travel, the exhaustion—and yet, he never gave up. No complaints, no excuses—just heart, grit, and pure determination.”

He commended Justin’s “resilience,” “strength” and “perseverance.”

“I couldn’t be more proud to call him my friend,” he wrote. “Tour life is already a grind, but doing it while fighting Lyme disease? That’s superhero status.”

Lance also posted a message of support on his Instagram Story, writing, "Proud of you brother. Wishing you some well-deserved rest and so much love."

Justin shared the diagnosis with his fans in an Instagram post Thursday that reflected on the end of his two-year Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

