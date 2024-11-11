At Chiefs game, Taylor Swift teaches her security guard the magic word

Even paparazzi deserve to be treated with respect — just ask Taylor Swift.

In a video posted on social platform X, Taylor and her mom, Andrea, were see pulling up in a golf cart at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs/Broncos game on Nov. 10. As Taylor got out of the cart, her security guard yelled at the paparazzi, "Guys, stay back!" Taylor gently corrected him by saying, "Stay back, PLEASE."

During the game, Taylor cheered as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, scored his 76th career touchdown, which tied him with Tony Gonzalez for the most touchdown receptions in Chiefs history. The team has been undefeated this season.

In between cheering for Travis, Taylor found time to cuddle Ci, the 7-month-old baby girl Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. shares with his fiancee, Chariah Gordon.

