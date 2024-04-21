Cher, Foreigner, Kool & the Gang, Mary J. Blige among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

As announced on American Idol on April 21, this year's inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are ageless diva Cher, R&B powerhouse Mary J. Blige, '70s and '80 rock hitmakers Foreigner, '70s superstar guitarist Peter Frampton, jam band superstars Dave Matthews Band, R&B legends Kool & the Gang, metal icon Ozzy Osbourne and pioneering rap group A Tribe Called Quest.

Frampton was front and center at last year's induction ceremony, playing guitar with Sheryl Crow as she was inducted into the hall. Foreigner has been the focus of a social media campaign driven by Mark Ronson, in which big names like Paul McCartney and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl argued why the "I Want to Know What Love Is" band deserves to be inducted.

In 2023, Cher declared on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she wouldn't be in the Rock Hall now "if they gave me a million dollars" and insisted, "I'm never gonna change my mind." We'll see how that plays out at the induction ceremony in October.

In addition, recipients of the Musical Excellence Award are the late Jimmy Buffett; Dionne Warwick; influential proto-punk rockers MC5; and the late songwriter/producer Norman Whitfield, known for co-writing and producing timeless Motown classics like "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" and "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone."

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction will stream live on Disney+ on October 19 from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, and will be available on Hulu the next day. An ABC-TV special will air at a later date.

