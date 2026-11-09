Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Savannah using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Sam's Club
- Address: 1975 E Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
- Price: $2.87
#2. Murphy Express
- Address: 14080 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
- Price: $2.93
#2. Walmart Neighborhood Market (tie)
- Address: 10530 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
- Price: $2.93
#4. Enmarket
- Address: 14000 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
- Price: $2.96
#4. Parker's (tie)
- Address: 10525 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
- Price: $2.96
#6. RaceTrac
- Address: 1780 Dean Forest Rd, Garden City, GA
- Price: $2.97
#6. Costco (tie)
- Address: 200 Mosaic Circle Pooler, Pooler, GA
- Price: $2.97
#8. Murphy USA
- Address: 6004 Ogeechee Rd., Savannah, GA
- Price: $2.98
#9. Mr. Fuel
- Address: 1504 Dean Forrest Rd, Savannah, GA
- Price: $2.99
#9. Parker's Kitchen (tie)
- Address: 1750 Grove Point Rd, Savannah, GA
- Price: $2.99