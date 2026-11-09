Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Augusta using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Parker's Kitchen
- Address: 925 Husk Box Way, Grovetown, GA
- Price: $2.88
#2. Murphy Express
- Address: 4009 Gateway Blvd,, Grovetown, GA
- Price: $2.97
#2. Costco (tie)
- Address: 825 Cabela Dr, Augusta, GA 30909, Augusta, GA
- Price: $2.97
#2. Walmart (tie)
- Address: 5303-C Wrightsboro Rd, Grovetown, GA
- Price: $2.97
#2. Sam's Club (tie)
- Address: 596 Bobby Jones Expy, Martinez, GA
- Price: $2.97
#6. Murphy USA
- Address: 1211 Knox Avenue, North Augusta, SC
- Price: $2.98
#7. Parker's Kitchen
- Address: 5107 Columbia Rd, Grovetown, GA
- Price: $2.99
#8. Sprint Foods
- Address: 6043 Jefferson Davis Hwy, North Augusta, SC
- Price: $3.03
#8. Sprint Foods (tie)
- Address: 4681 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Clearwater, SC
- Price: $3.03
#10. Kroger
- Address: 435 Lewiston Rd, Grovetown, GA
- Price: $3.05