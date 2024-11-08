Charlie Puth releases new holiday single, 'December 25'

By Mary Pat Thompson

Charlie Puth is getting nostalgic for the holidays with his latest single, "December 25."

The singer released the new song on Friday, just in time for the Christmas season. The song came to him while he was creating new music for his upcoming fourth studio album, he confirmed in a press release.

“I wrote and recorded December 25 completely on a whim a few weeks ago in my studio while working on my new album," Charlie said. “And though it sounds absolutely nothing like anything on the album, I figured why not share it for the holidays. So here you go.”

Charlie also promises more exciting news to come. He embarks on a sold-out headlining arena tour this winter, during which he'll travel across Asia, starting in Haikou, China, on Nov. 21.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!