Charlie Puth and Lady Gaga reflect on Super Bowl performances

Charlie Puth performs onstage during the Super Bowl LX Pregame at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

We knew Charlie Puth was going to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday, but we didn’t know Lady Gaga would pop up during the halftime show to perform “Die With a Smile.” Both artists have now taken to Instagram to reflect on their performances.

Charlie performed the anthem while accompanied by two choirs, a small orchestra and Kenny G -- who appears on Charlie’s upcoming album -- on saxophone. He wrote on his Instagram Story, “Thank you everyone for your kind words. It was an honor to sing The National Anthem. I wrote the arrangement in a very specific way to honor Whitney Houston -- I hope that was heard."

Whitney’s version of the anthem, which she performed in 1991 at Super Bowl XXV, is often cited as one of the best renditions ever. It was even released as a single amid the Gulf War and reached #20 on the Billboard Hot 100. Rereleased to capture the patriotic spirit after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, it reached #6.

Charlie went on to thank the choirs, the orchestra and Kenny, as well as producer, composer and musical director Adam Blackstone, for “writing such a beautiful choir part.”

“I love music so much,” he concluded. “Also Bad Bunny was incredible. Goodnight!!"

As for Gaga, she wrote on Instagram, “It was my absolute honor to be a part of Benito’s halftime show. Thank you Benito for inviting me and thank you to the entire cast for welcoming me onto your stage. I wouldn’t miss it for the world.” Gaga, of course, headlined the halftime show herself in 2017.

Gaga also posted images from the Super Bowl ad she appeared in for Pokémon, which wasn’t announced ahead of time. In the pics, she poses with her favorite Pokémon, Jigglypuff.

