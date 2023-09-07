Charlie Puth engaged to girlfriend Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth has finally found someone willing to give him "Attention" for the rest of his life.

The singer, 31, is engaged to his girlfriend Brooke Sansone, 24. Charlie posted a series of Instagram photos of the two eating pizza — with Brooke's huge pear-cut engagement ring on full display — and wrote, "I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes."

"I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie," he continued. "I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever."

Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic responded in the comments, "CONGRAAAAATS DUDE!!!!!"

Charlie and Brooke went Instagram official in December of 2022. In October of 2022, he shared that the two grew up together in New Jersey, noting, "It's nice to have someone close to you that you've known for a very long time."

