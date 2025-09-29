Charlie Puth debuts new songs, covers New Edition at intimate NYC residency show

Charlie Puth wrapped up his New York City residency at the legendary Blue Note Jazz Club Sunday night with a show that mixed new arrangements of his old hits with a few new tunes and one cover.

Charlie was visibly delighted to be performing at the intimate venue -- which only holds about 200 people -- with a team of crack musicians and vocalists. He stopped the show a couple of times to autograph one of his setlists from 2016 that one fan had brought, and to accept a gift from another fan who'd traveled from Tokyo, Japan.

Charlie debuted two new songs -- "Beat Yourself Up" and "Changes" -- from his new album which, according to signage in the venue, will be called Whatever's Clever. Fans who attended the residency were offered a QR code to scan to order a limited-edition vinyl version that will include a "Best of the Blue Note Residency" recording.

In addition, Charlie performed older songs like "Attention," "We Don't Talk Anymore," "BOY," "Suffer," "Cheating on You" and "How Long," as well as a cover of New Edition's "Can You Stand the Rain" and, of course, a rendition of his #1 hit "See You Again" -- without the Wiz Khalifa rap.

No word yet on when the new album will be released. Charlie will now move his residency to the Blue Note Jazz Club in Los Angeles: Those shows run from Oct. 16 to 19.

