Charlie Puth confirms he and his wife are expecting first child: 'I hope baby likes music"

Charlie Puth's new video for "Changes" includes a scene where and his wife, Brooke Puth, are cradling her stomach. While that shot seemed to indicate the two are expecting a child, Charlie officially confirmed the happy news to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Tuesday night.

"We're expecting a baby in March," Charlie told Jimmy. "I was told not to reveal the gender."

"I hope baby likes music 'cause it's the only thing I'm good at," Charlie continued. When Jimmy asked him if he has "music plans" for the baby, Charlie recalled that when his mom was pregnant with him, she would put headphones on her belly and play him songs by Luther Vandross and James Taylor.

"So, I'll do the same thing, whether Brooke likes it or not," he joked.

In addition to baby Puth, Charlie's new album, Whatever's Clever, is coming in March — March 6, to be exact. When Jimmy asked Charlie to explain the title, he said that he doesn't particularly think any of his new songs are "clever" — he describes them as "real."

"By me naming the album [that], it was kind of a cathartic way to say goodbye to a former way of thinking about, like, 'Oh, every song has to be perfect for radio,'" he explained. "It's really songs for me. And it's been very therapeutic making this album."

Charlie also performed his new single, "Changes," on the show. He told Jimmy that soundwise, the song was inspired by Peter Gabriel and by the sound of pop music circa 1989.

